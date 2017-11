Rovers to face Crosses

WATERLOO Rovers host Four Crosses in the pick of the third round draw of this season's Emrys Morgan Cup.

Elsewhere Rhayader Town entertain Guilsfield Reserves while Newtown Wanderers welcome Llanidloes Town Reserves to Latham Park on December 2.

Full draw: Llandysul v Talybont or Forden United; Newtown Wanderers v Llanidloes Town Reserves; Waterloo Rovers v Four Crosses; Llanrhaeadr Reserves v Brecon Northcote Reserves or Llanfechain; Penrhyncoch Reserves or Knighton Town Reserves v Newcastle Emlyn; Ffostrasol v Presteigne Reserves; Caersws Reserves or Newcastle v Bont; Lampeter Town v Meifod; Bow Street Reserves or Cilgerran Rovers v Penparcau; Crannog v Padarn United; Dewi Stars v Bargod Rangers; St Dogmaels v Tregaron Turfs; Rhayader Town v Guilsfield Reserves; Builth Wells Reserves v Llanfair United Reserves or Abermule Reserves; Aberdyfi v Felinfach; Bishops Castle Town v Llangedwyn