Students inflict late heartache on Robins

Nathaniel MG Cup, semi-final

Cardiff Metropolitan 1 Newtown 0

NEWTOWN were heartbroken in the capital as Cardiff Metropolitan remained on course for a potential treble with victory in the semi-final of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Wednesday.

Defeat was harsh on the Robins who more than matched the JD Welsh Premier leaders only to be punished late on as Elliot Evans headed past Dave Jones.

The Robins took the game to the Archers in the first-half with James Murphy testing goalkeeper Will Fuller before Nick Rushton burst through only to fire wide.

Newtown continued to dictate the game with Murphy again going close before Joe Kenton fired wide.

Newtown looked to have forced the breakthrough on half-time when Craig Williams’ corner was glanced on by Luke Boundford for Rushton who was denied by a superb goal line block by Dylan Rees.

The hosts were much improved after the break with Adam Roscrow forcing Jones into action from distance before fluffing his lines after rounding Jones on the hour.

With extra-time looming the Archers caught Newtown with a sucker punch when Roscrow’s shot was deflected across the boz for Evans to meet and loop and header beyond Jones.

The South Walians will meet Connahs Quay Nomads or TNS in the final with the semi-final taking place on Monday.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Cartwright, Mitchell, Kenton, Boundford, Denny, Rushton, Murphy (Reed). Subs: Perry, Evans, Price, Goodwin

Att – 280