Rhyl surge into top five after stoppage time Caersws win

IMPROVING Rhyl surged into the Huws Gray Alliance top five with a last-gasp 3-2 win at Caersws.

The Lilywhites secured their fourth win in succession under interim manager Mark Connolly, which has seen a stark turnaround in their fortunes after a disappointing start to their stint in the second tier.

They return to action this Saturday at the Corbett Sports Stadium when they welcome a dangerous Holyhead Hotspur (2.30pm).

After a cagey opening to proceedings which saw recent signing Phil Marsh come closest to opening the scoring, the Lilies broke the deadlock on 21 minutes when Stewart Carroll netted from the penalty spot.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Bluebirds pulled level immediately following the restart when a neatly worked move resulted in Craig Harris latching on to a through ball and firing past stand-in keeper Connolly.

The away side regrouped after the setback and they got their noses in-front on the stroke of half time when Danny Holland notched his first goal for the club after drilling home from a tight angle.

After the break saw the hosts equalise once again on 46 minutes when the visiting rearguard failed to clear their lines and Elliot Jones pounced to find the net.

Jason Jeffries, Tom Walsh and Tony Davies all spurned good opportunities to put the away side ahead once again, and with the game heading for a stalemate it was Tom Rowlands who emerged as the hero when his looping effort find its way over the line for a decisive injury time winner.

The resurgent promotion chasers are now ten points behind leaders Caernarfon Town with a game in hand ahead of their clash with the Holy Islanders, who come into the game on the back of a 2-1 success over Flint Town United.