Colwyn Bay weightlifter has Team GB selection in his sights after record breaking Welsh Open

A COLWYN Bay junior weighlifter has set his sights on a first Team GB selection after another record-breaking performance at a national event.

Josh Lynch, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, added yet another accolade to his collection at the Welsh Open, which was held at Bangor University on Saturday, November 18.

Competing in the adult category, the 14-year-old broke the national U16 record with a 103kg lift in the clean and jerk, in addition to a 77kg snatch to ensure a 180kg total.

This enabled him to claim a silver medal from the competition despite his tender age, and the RGC West squad member and Sale Sharks Player Development attendee has now set a target on selection to the Great Britain squad at the European Youth Championships.

Coach Harry Misangyi, who has tipped the sports scholar for Olympic honours in the future, said: “Josh displayed one of his best performances to date, and in my opinion was the best lifter of the weekend.

“In a short turnaround from the Welsh Schools he competed in a few weeks ago he still managed to improve his best total by 10kg, winning a Silver medal along the way amongst a group of adults.

“He also managed to break an U16 welsh record to add to his long list, but what’s most impressive is his attitude and maturity, not many would realise he is just 14-years-old. Moving on, Josh will now work towards qualification for the European Youths in 2018, where he hopes to be representing Great Britain for the first time.”