McGuinness appointed as new Flint Town United manager

Niall McGuinness has been appointed as Flint Town United manager and will take charge of this weekend’s game against Gresford.

The 25-year-old former Rhyl manager succeeds Andy Holden who departed the Silkmen last month.

The Cymru Alliance club have been in talks with a number of candidates, seeking to bring in a suitably qualified in line with their commitment to retain the Domestic Licence.

McGuinness is a qualified FAW Youth A Licence coach and is actively working towards his senior A licence, currently awaiting assessment.

He joins the current coaching staff of Aden Shannon, who has been acting in an interim manager capacity for the last few weeks, and Timmy Williams who is also an A licence holder.

On his appointment at Cae-y-Castell, McGuinness said: “I'm delighted to be joining Flint Town United.

“After meeting with the board and management team it was a move I knew was right for me and I'm really looking forward to working with Aden, Johnny and the rest of the staff and the players.

“Flint Town United is a big football club with a great youth structure and passionate people looking to push the club in the right direction with the ultimate aim being to become a WPL team. They have a terrific fanbase and it will be great to see them on Saturday at Gresford.

“I am hoping I can bring success to the football club alongside Aden and create something for the future. I am looking forward to meeting everyone this week and getting started in the role.

“I would also like to thank the chairman, the board and Aden Shannon for giving me the opportunity and, as always, I will put my heart and soul into the role for Flint Town United."

Flint chairman Darryl Williams, said: "I am delighted that Niall has come on board.

“It was a pre-requisite that we not only obtained the services of a suitably qualified coach but to also recruit someone who has the ability and character to fit into our existing structure, and work with our current coaching staff.

“Niall absolutely meets that criteria. We are hopeful that Niall and Aden, supported by Timmy, and the backroom staff of Johnny Hill and Paul McAdam can now galvanise the squad and propel us to a top six finish, whilst off the field we endeavour to retain the coveted domestic licence as we continue to build for the future of this great club"