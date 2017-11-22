A pair of late goals deny Llan a notable triumph in Alliance

LLANNEFYDD 3, PRESTATYN SPORTS 3

LLANNEFYDD went so close to becoming the first team to defeat Prestatyn Sports in league action.

Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division Two high-flyers Prestatyn Sports went into the contest boasting an 11-match unbeaten run, but this impressive record was in real danger when Llannefydd held a 3-1 advantage with only a quarter-of-an-hour left to play.

Two goals in the space of seven minutes saved the day for the visitors, though, who remain second in the standings.

It was always likely to be a close tussle and the earlier meeting between the sides this season had just about gone in the favour of Prestatyn Sports by a narrow 2-1 margin.

Llannefydd made the most of a terrific start to take the lead.

Only six minutes had elapsed when Owain Roberts scored from the spot to give the villagers the lead.

Prestatyn Sports responded and they hauled themselves level when Ian Griffiths found the target in the 27th minute.

It remained level for close to 40 minutes, but then a real purple patch saw Gwyndaf Pritchard’s hosts seemingly take control of proceedings.

They regained the lead in the 64th minute when Andy Jones struck and Llan gained another penalty award with a quarter-of-an-hour left to play.

Once more, Owain Roberts held his nerve from 12 yards to stretch Llan’s lead out to two goals.

It was by no means game over, though, and Prestatyn Sports were offered a glimmer of hope when Ian Griffiths scored his second of the afternoon to reduce the deficit with a dozen minutes remaining.

Then, with just five minutes left to play, James Harper bagged a dramatic leveller.