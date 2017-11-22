Davies fires brilliant 11-darter during his Fluffy Shield success

THE third Geraint ‘Fluffy’ Williams Memorial Darts competition took place at The Golden Lion in Llandyrnog over the weekend.

The shield left the village for the first time in its short history, with Denbigh darter Dave Davies added the title to his growing tungsten cv following a class night of arrows.

A total of 20 players entered, with the fancied Dilwyn Martin toppling out at the first hurdle in a re-run of last year’s final.

It was 2016 champion Nick Hailes who impressively defeated him 3-0.

Hailes would go on to reach the final once again as he took out Danny Tinney 3-0 and then proceeded to halt Joey Humphries’ great run in the semi-finals 3-1.

Hope & Anchor’s Kelvin Williams enjoyed a decent tournament, beating Justin Williams, Derry Morris and Greenfield’s John Hughes, before falling to Dave Davies in the last-four 3-1.

The final witnessed a tremendous standard, with both players scoring heavily, but it was Davies who edged it 3-2.

His win including a brilliant 11-dart leg as Davies became the first non-Llandyrnog resident to scoop the title.

All proceeds from the evening went to St Kentigern Hospice, with a total of £400 being raised through the competition, the raffle and donations.