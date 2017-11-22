Three-match ban for Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates

WREXHAM boss Dean Keates has been handed a three-match touchline ban for improper conduct towards match officials.

The charges arose from the home game against Sutton, which ended in a 1-1 draw after the visitors scored an injury time equaliser, on September 30.

After pleading guilty, an FAW Disciplinary Panel gave Keates a two-match ban and a £250 fine for the charge against the referee, and a further match ban and £250 punishment for the fourth official charge.

Keates will be allowed to be on the touchline when Wrexham, who went top of the National League after beating Solihull Moors 1-0 at The Racecourse, travel to Aldershot this weekend.

But he will have to sit in the stands for the league games against Maidenhead United (December 2) and Macclesfield Town (December 9), as well as the FA Trophy first round tie on December 16.