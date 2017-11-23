Brobbel wonder goal fires Saints to final

RYAN Brobbel scored the only goal of the game as TNS overcame Connahs Quay Nomads to claim a place in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Monday.

A tightly contested affair yielded few chances for either side before Brobbel’s sensational 35 yard looping volley over home goalkeeper Jon Rushton gave TNS a 30th minute lead.

The hosts dominated the remainder of the game but continued to struggle to create any clear chances until the 81st minute when Michael Bakare’s corner struck the bar.

Moments later a rare chance for the Saints saw Alex Darlington released Simon Spender who was denied by Rushton.

Former Saints Kai Edwards and Mike Wilde both spurned chances for the hosts late on as TNS held out to secure their first final ticket of the season and a showdown with Cardiff Metropolitan in the New Year.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Leak, Roberts, Routledge, Holland, Edwards, Mullan, Draper (Darlington), Fletcher (Pryce), Brobbel. Subs: Clark, Marriott, Parry, A Jones, Seargeant.

Att – 264