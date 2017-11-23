Kites soar thanks to a Swift double

RHAYADER Town maintained their unbeaten record with a 2-0 win at St Harmon.

Goals from Mike Fowlie and Ryan Addison earned the Red Kites a ninth consecutive win.

Newcastle climbed to third in the table with a 2-1 victory at home to Presteigne Reserves.

Carl Price and Callum Evans struck for the Shropshire hosts before Tom Lewis reduced the arrears with a penalty and Price spurned a late spot kick for Newcastle.

Meanwhile Dave Thomas starred with a hat-trick as Builth Wells Reserves brought Felindre crashing back to earth following their historic first win of the season.

Thomas and Charlie Boucher both completed hat-tricks with Josh Price and Aled Powell goals sealing an 8-0 victory.

Elsewhere Knighton Town Reserves prevailed 6-3 winners over Hay St Marys Reserves.

Jordan Griffiths, Billy Hyett and Peter Hyett doibles sealed victory with Hay hitting back through a brace from debutant Max Phillbrick and a Ricky Lynes strike.