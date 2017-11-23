Llanfyllin toast triumph

LLANFYLLIN Town climbed off the foot of the Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One table with a 4-2 victory at Llanymynech.

John Griffiths starred with a brace for the Magpies with Darren Oglivie and Dan Hughes completing the scoring while the hosts replied through Callum Whyte and Mike Edwards.

Meanwhile Joe Beddoes netted twice as Trewern United roared back to form with a 4-1 win at home to Meifod.

Shaun Roberts and Matt Windsor goals completed the hosts tally while Meifod reduced the arrears with a consolation goal from Abba Salahi.

Four Crosses leapfrogged Waterloo Rovers to third in the table after goals from Ben Simms, Dylan Ellis and Jack Jones cancelled a Dave Roberts reply in a 3-1 win at Maesydre.

Bishops Castle Town maintained their title challenge with Gaz Bromley and George Mellor sharing braces in a 7-1 thrashing of Caersws Reserves at the Manor Ground.

Mark Griffiths, Kieran Mulloch and Martyn Ziemann strikes ensured an emphatic victory with Jordan Sheehy netting a consolation for the Bluebirds.

Meanwhile Guilsfield Reserves continue to set a hot pace at the top of the table after outclassing Maesyrhandir 9-0 at Clos Mytton.

Danny Barton led the rout with a hat-trick while George Clifton and Harry Garthwaite netted doubles with the rout completed by goals from Mark Davies and Rob McGill.

Newtown Wanderers kick started their campaign with an 8-2 win at Llanfyllin Town in Mitsubishi Division Two.

Dave Ash and Tommy Robinson shared the limelight with both completing hat-tricks while Aaron Gilbert-James and Tristan Jackson were also on target with the hosts replying through Ewan James and Lewis Makin.

Goals from Ben Pullen and Toby Thomas earned Trefonen the spoils in a 2-0 win at Llanfechain while Llanrhaeadr Reserves prevailed 6-2 winners at Kerry Reserves.

Kieron Edmunds, Huw France and Ryan Broadbent each completed braces while Huw Roberts netted twice in reply for the Lambs.