Men of Steel a cut above Welshpool

WELSHPOOL proved no match for Shotton Steel who ran out convincing 61-0 winners at Maesydre in division two of the North Wales League.

Dan Lynskey starred with four tries for the Steelmen while John Ketland crossed the whitewash twice.

Further tries from Darren Rees, Shaun Kemp and Richard Grace completed the visitor’s nine try rout with Rees kicking eight conversions to seal an emphatic margin of victory.

Llanidloes also found themselves on the receiving end of a heavy defeat, crashing 57-7 at home to league leaders Dinbych.

Despite forging ahead with a try from captain Gareth Anwyl, converted by Adam Price, the home side were unable to hold back the tide as Dinbych ran out convincing winners.

Wing Aidyn Jones starred with four tries with full back Gruff Roberts adding a brace while Narmer El Lamie, Kieran Bonar and Tom Seddon also crossing for tries with Chris O’Sullivan adding 12 points with his boot.

Meanwhile Newtown’s recent winning run came to an abrupt halt in a 34-12 defeat at Rhyl.

The Seasiders stormed ahead with tries from Jack Hughes, Reeve Wright, Jason Blakemore and Matt Hession sealing a bonus point inside the opening 20 minutes.

Newtown hit back with a penalty try before the break and made further inroads after the interval with a try from Twm Jones before Rhyl had the final say with a penalty from Richie Williams.

Meanwhile COBRA’s scheduled clash at home to Abergele was postponed.