Robins taught harsh lesson at Cardiff Met

NEWTOWN were left heartbroken as Cardiff Metropolitan remained on course for a potential treble with a 1-0 victory in the semi-final of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Wednesday.

The Robins took the game to the Archers in the first-half with James Murphy, Nick Rushton and Joe Kenton going close.

Newtown looked to have forced the breakthrough on half-time when Craig Williams’ corner was glanced on by Luke Boundford for Rushton who was denied by a superb goal line block by Dylan Rees.

The hosts were much improved after the break with Adam Roscrow forcing Dave Jones into action from distance before fluffing his lines after rounding Jones on the hour.

With extra-time looming the Archers caught Newtown with a sucker punch when Roscrow’s shot was deflected across the box for Elliot Evans to head beyond Jones.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Cartwright, Mitchell, Kenton, Boundford, Denny, Rushton, Murphy (Reed). Subs: Perry, Evans, Price, Goodwin

Att – 280