COBRA quartet step up for RGC women

FOUR members of the successful COBRA side have been selected to represent North Wales’ regional women's rugby side at home to the Scarlets on Sunday.

Grace Hill, Catrin Davies, Ffion Williams and Libby Jones have been recognised for their exploits in guiding COBRA to the top of the Game On North Wales Women's League with call-ups to the RGC squad which takes on Scarlets in Colwyn Bay on Sunday (2.30).

Outside centre Hill is expected to start the game while inside centre Catrin Davies, scrum-half Ffion Williams and centre Libby Jones will start on the bench at Stadiwm Zip World.

Meanwhile RGC under 18s also take on the Llanelli club with Welshpool’s Elis Tudor and Sophie Licence-Law in the North Wales squad

The match represents the first major fixture since RGC set-up a women’s side in the summer.

The match will represent the biggest game in any of the COBRA quartet’s senior playing careers while Jones will hope to inspire North Wales to victory over her former club who she represented at under 18 level and helped win the national title in 2015.

Powys rugby development officer Dai Higgs praised the players and their club ahead of the big game.

“It’s great to see all the hard work that COBRA Ladies have put in being rewarded,” said Higgs. “It shows that the work COBRA and Welshpool clubs are doing are not only an outlet for local social rugby but can also be a pathway to regional rugby.

Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in Mid Wales with the establishment of sides at COBRA and Welshpool helping lay foundations for a sustainable future and providing a pathway to top level rugby through the newly established RGC set-up.