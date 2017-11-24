Daffodils complete transfer coup with Hartrick signing

LLANIDLOES Town have been bolstered with the signing of Josh Hartrick.

The 25 year old striker joins the Spar Mid Wales League One side from Huws Gray Alliance side Caersws having also represented Newtown and Haverfordwest County in the Welsh Premier since graduating from Aberystwyth Town’s academy.

Hartrick also spent a brief spell with Newport County before returning to the Welsh system with Porthmadog prior to joining Caersws.

Hartrick has spent the past two seasons at the Recreation Ground having battled back from a serious leg break sustained against Conwy Borough last season to return to the Bluebirds squad.

However Hartrick has been unable to force his way back into the starting 11 and departs Caersws in search of match fitness and a new challenge.

Meanwhile the Daffodils have also signed goalkeeper Kris Williams with the 25 year old arriving at Victoria Avenue from Spar Mid Wales League One rivals Carno to rival Aaron Warwick for the No1 jersey.

The Daffodils are currently in the hunt for Spar Mid Wales League One honours with manager Hugh Clarke bringing in experience to offset the departure of captain Steve Jones who joined title rivals Welshpool Town earlier in the month.

Meanwhile defender Nefen Savage has also departed his hometown club to join Caersws in the Huws Gray Alliance.