Aldershot Town 2 Wrexham AFC 0

Wrexham have dropped to third position in the National League after losing 2-0 at Aldershot Town.

Dean Keates’ side went top of the table for the first time this season after the midweek win against Solihull Moors but the Reds were second best throughout.

Two first goals enabled Aldershot to clinch victory and remain in the play-offs, and although Wrexham lost, they are only one point off leaders Macclesfield Town.

Aldershot made the early running and took the lead after 15 minutes.

Fabien Robert played the ball out to Shamir Fenelon whose low cross was turned home by Bernard Mensah.

Alex Reid had a good opportunity to level after being played in by Manny Smith but the striker fired wide with only Lewis Ward to beat.

However, Wrexham fell further behind in the 33rd minute.

Adam McDonnell’s 20 yard drive struck the underside of the bar and Fenelon converted from close range.

Aldershot were well on top and the hosts picked up where they left off when the second half began.

Fabien Robert’s header was palmed away by Chris Dunn while the closest Wrexham came was a deflected effort from substitute Ntumba Massanka that failed to hit the target.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Carrington; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright (Mackreth 62), Kelly (Boden 90); Holroyd, Reid (Massanka 62). Subs not used: Dibble, Hurst.