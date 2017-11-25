Clwyd League: Title chasing Kinmel Bay and Llansannan both secure victories

KINMEL Bay remain at the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division summit after a last-gasp 2-1 home triumph over Machno United.

The promotion candidates were made to work hard for their victory to ensure their lead remains intact, and after a tight first half Bay managed to get themselves in-front when Dave Collins found the net after the break on 68 minutes.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who continued to probe and got their leveller on 75 minutes when Rhydian Williams finished well.

There was still time for further drama and it arrived in stoppage time when the home side were awarded a penalty, and Collins handled the pressure well to slot home his second of the afternoon and seal the points.

Llansannan remain hot on their heels after another outstanding display gave them a 3-0 home win over Llanfairfechan Town.

Striker Geraint Jones continued his exceptional recent run of form going by netting the opener for the home side after 31 minutes, with veteran Leon Gierke doubling their advantage after the interval on 63.

The much-travelled Gierke, who was on Burnley’s books as a youngster, had the final say with another superb strike to give Gari Evans’ men another success after 78 minutes.

Luck was once again not on the side of Division One strugglers’ Hope Wanderers, who fell to a 3-1 home reverse to Denbigh Development.

An early Chris Fornhill effort gave the hosts some rare encouragement, but this did not last for long as goals from Robbie Williams, Dan Williams and Ryan Williams condemned them to defeat.

St Asaph City Reserves were unable to hold on to a commanding lead as they were held 2-2 by Rhos United.

Aiden Bell and Connor Ellington put the Saints two-up within the first 14 minutes, but strikes from Aaron Hand and Shane Middlehurst ensured both sides went home with a share of the spoils.