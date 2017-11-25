Rhyl swoop to land keeper Sarnowski from Airbus Broughton

RHYL have swooped to secure the signing of goalkeeper Antoni Sarnowski from Airbus Broughton.

The 19-year-old was part of the Lilywhites’ squad for their abandoned friendly with Leeds United, and

The talented stopper joined Bangor City in 2015 having previously been with the The New Saints of Oswestry Town and Cefn Druids academies.

Sarnowski has previously been part of the Polish Under 17 training camps whilst at TNS and during his two seasons with the Citizens he made one appearance in the JD Welsh Premier League.

Interim manager Mark Connolly, said: “Antoni played for us during the game versus Leeds United and did very well.

“This signing will also bring competition to Rory (Crowther) and as I’ve said before we have players now in each position fighting for a place in the team which keeps everyone on their toes and will ensure that they perform at the level they have shown over the last four weeks.

“The players know they all know if you don’t perform there is someone waiting to take that shirt from them.”

Sarnowski, added: “I’m really happy to sign for Rhyl. As a young player it means a lot to play for one of the biggest clubs in Welsh football. I’m also looking forward to being part of a great team.”