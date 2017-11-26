Llandudno boss Williams picks up first win at Prestatyn Town

LLANDUDNO manager Iwan Williams picked up his first win at the helm as his side secure an impressive 3-1 victory at derby rivals Prestatyn Town.

The former Caernarfon Town boss oversaw a polished performance in difficult conditions against the struggling Seasiders, and Tudno now sit in seventh spot in the JD Welsh Premier League standings ahead of their trip to basement dwellers Carmarthen Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Despite putting the visitors under significant pressure in the early stages, it was Williams’ men who gained the upper hand early on when former Rhyl midfielder Danny Hughes finished off a fine team move involving Toby Jones and Aaron Hassall on ten minutes.

Things almost got worse soon after when Marc Williams failed to convert a good opportunity when his effort was saved superbly by Carl Jones shortly before the break.

After the interval saw the home side come out with a renewed sense of purpose and they almost pulled level when Noah Edwards’ thunderous effort flew narrowly wide.

This came back to haunt them on 52 minutes when another quick break presented another chance to Williams, and this time the talented forward made no mistake to double Tudno’s advantage.

Jack Kenny was the next Seasider to find himself with a chance to pull the hosts back into the game, but Mike Williams produced a sensational last-ditch tackle to deny the forward.

With conditions worsening, the away side sealed the points on 69 minutes courtesy of a trademark thunderbolt from Hughes, who drilled home his second of the contest to put the tie beyond reach.

Neil Gibson’s men kept plugging away to their credit and they managed to notch a consolation on 89 minutes when a Jack Lewis free-kick found its way into the net, but it was not enough to prevent Williams from securing his first win since he took over as Tudno boss.