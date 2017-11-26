Rhyl and District advance in Intermediate Cup with Flint rout

RHYL and District advanced to the next stage of the Conwy Land Rover North Wales Intermediate Cup with a convincing 24-0 victory over Flint.

Another resolute display on both sides of the ball ensured the home side booked their place in the hat with minimal fuss, and they grabbed the initiative early on after withstanding early pressure thanks to a pair of scores in quick success from the outstanding Reeve Wright.

The same pattern of play continued throughout the tie with the hosts controlling proceedings thanks to their expansive approach play which proved too much for the depleted away side.

They crossed the white wash again when Greg Proffit finished off a fine team move, and the scoring was complete when Cail Hughes broke clear to touch down.

Despite having to endure some difficult moments in the final stages, the Rhyl rearguard proved a formidable force to pass which resulted in a clean sheet and a fourth win in succession from the young squad.

The WRU National League Division Two North side now have a week to recover before taking on Shotton Steel and derby rivals Abergele to close out the year.