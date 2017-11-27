Bangor City boss Nicholson lauds side after Bala Town rout

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson lauded his side’s performance as they secured a 5-0 win over improving Bala Town.

The Citizens briefly moved back to the JD Welsh Premier League summit thanks to another dominant display, and they will look to take their impressive form into cup action this Saturday when City welcome Cwmamman United (2.30pm).

Nicholson, said: “We were delighted with how the players performed and they should take all the credit. Our aim beforehand was to continue our good run of form, finish the month off strong and we ended up doing it in style.

“Some of our attacking play was a pleasure to watch and there were so many positives to take both individually and collectively from one to eleven.

The way we started and played the first 20 minutes was always going to be important again and to replicate the week before by scoring two early goals in that period was really pleasing. Getting that first goal can be crucial and increases your chances of winning so it’s been good to see the players take that on board.

“To keep back-to-back clean sheets against two strong, powerful, direct and in-form teams in the last couple of weeks is also very pleasing. We’ve defended well as a team from the front to back in both games and have deserved everything we’ve got for how hard we’ve worked.

“It’s been a wonderful month for us, winning all four of our games. It was a big result but it’s one game and three points. It’s three points that moves us closer to where we want to be. We will continue to remain focused, consistent and take each game as it comes.”

The home side came out flying and took a two-goal lead within the opening 21 minutes through Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Dean Rittenberg, with the latter adding a third after the break to seal the points on 64.

Luke Moore rounded the keeper to add a fourth on 69 minutes, and the same player was on hand to complete the route with another neat finish on 89.