Caernarfon Town skipper Craig issues warning to JD Welsh Cup rivals Barry Town United

CAERNARFON Town captain Nathan Craig has warned JD Welsh Cup opponents Barry Town that they are in for a battle when they visit the Oval.

The teams will meet in the third round of the cup on Sunday, December 3 and the Sgorio cameras will be there to show the game live from 2.30pm.

With the Cofi Army behind them, former Everton player and Wales Under 21 international Craig, believes that the Huws Gray Alliance side have the heart and the ability to beat their JD Welsh Premier League visitors.

He said: “On paper, our team is good enough to be in the Welsh Premier League, but we’re not, so we’re the underdogs against Barry.

“But we can match any team on our day and I think we’re capable of pulling off another shock. We have the heart and the fight to beat them, and no one can take that from us. With the Cofi Army behind us, they’ll be our 12th man against Barry.”

Having won promotion from Welsh League Division One last season, the dead-ball specialist admires the way the former giants have coped on their return to the top flight.

“We’re in a similar position this season to where Barry were last year. We were at the same level as them last season and credit to them, they’re doing brilliantly in the Welsh Premier at the moment,” added Craig.

“We will show them respect, but when the day comes, we’ll have worked hard to prepare and we’ll have done all our homework on them.

“They have Kayne McLaggon and he’s physical, very quick and can score from anywhere. If we can keep him quiet and play our own game, we’ve got a good chance.”