Former British Lions star Tim Stimpson gears up Colwyn Bay school squad ahead of Japan rugby tour

A FORMER England and British Lions star spoke with senior rugby squad members at a Colwyn Bay school ahead of a landmark tour next month.

Tim Stimpson, who played full-back and was part of the legendary 1997 Lions tour squad that famously conquered South Africa, visited Rydal Penrhos on Wednesday, November 23 to motivate squad members who are about to embark tour of Japan.

The ex-Wakefield, West Hartlepool, Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers, Perpignan and Leeds Tykes standout spoke about his various tour experiences throughout his career and offered some thoughts on what makes a good teammate, how best to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead and how each squad member can become a leader.

He was joined by MSG Tours founder Mark Gardner, who was also on hand to go through the finer details of the tour and provide the squad, staff and parents with all the essential information ahead of the trip.

During the tour Rydal Penrhos will be taking on Gyosei High School in Osaka, who were recently crowned national champions, and they will also test their skills against sides from high-profile cities such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “It was great to have Tim here and he left behind a highly motivated group of players who want to make their mark

“Hearing a first-hand account of that iconic South African tour was an incredible source of inspiration, and the advice he gave our senior players will stand them in good stead as they prepare to travel to an unfamiliar culture that it is essential they embrace.

“This is going to be an unforgettable experience for them all and there is a real buzz throughout the squad at the moment.”