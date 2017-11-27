Llandudno Junction pick up second point with Penrhyncoch draw

LLANDUDNO Junction picked up their second point of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign with a 1-1 draw against Penrhyncoch at the Arriva Stadium.

The second tier basement dwellers put in a much-improved performance after a series of heavy defeats against some of the most talented sides in the division over the last few weeks.

Iain Bennett’s side now find themselves six points adrift of safety and still seeking a first win, but they turn their attentions to JD Welsh Cup action this Saturday in their home clash with Penydarren.

Despite the eventual result it was the away side who began the brighter of the two sides and they managed to get themselves on the scoresheet on 20 minutes when an impressive move presented a chance to Owain James, and he slotted past Keighan Jones to give Pen an advantage.

Gradually the Railwaymen began to see more of the ball, but they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way and went into the break a goal behind.

After the interval saw Junction raise their game further and they got back on level terms on 65 minutes when striker Dean Seager fired home his tenth of the season in fine style.

Despite putting the visitors under significant pressure in the final quarter of the contest, they were unable to find a winner and had to be content with a share of the spoils, which was the second point out of a possible 36 following promotion.

Bennett’s side travel to FC Queen’s Park on December 9 when they are next back in league action for what is a crucial battle in their fight against relegation, and they end the calendar year with fixtures against Airbus Broughton, Holyhead Hotspur and Porthmadog.