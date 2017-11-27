Llandudno pull off coup as Matty Williams joins in assistant manager role

LLANDUDNO boss Iwan Williams has pulled off a coup with the appointment of Matty Williams as assistant manager.

The former Connah’s Quay forward arrives with a big reputation, having been a mainstay of the all-conquering New Saints championship winning sides over the last decade.

A former trainee at Manchester United who has also turned out for Notts County, Williams has enjoyed a trophy laden career and will also become available for selection as a player once the transfer window opens on January 1.

The Tudno boss, said: “To bring someone of Matty’s stature in as my Assistant Manager is fantastic news for me personally and for everyone connected to Llandudno Football Club.

“It’s been a long process in making this appointment, but I wanted to take my time given the importance of the role. Matty fits the bill in terms of everything I was looking for in an assistant.

“Not only are we acquiring a great person and an UEFA A Licence coach, but we’re also gaining a fantastic footballer who has still so much to offer on the pitch as well as from a coaching perspective.

“In his glittering playing career he has spent so much of it at The New Saints engrossed within a ‘total football’ environment. Also most recently he has been a vital cog within a successful Connah’s Quay squad who work tirelessly to achieve results so I know that the balance Matty has learnt from these different environments will benefit myself and the team as we look to push up the table.

“He’s a model pro who applies himself as professionally as they come and his enthusiasm to coaching is really infectious. He has vast knowledge of the game and adaptation is a key trait of his where he understands how and when to change things in different scenarios within games.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Andy Morrison and everyone at Connah’s Quay for their understanding and whom have been fantastic in the process throughout.”