COBRA stars shine as RGC toast victory

WOMEN’S rugby in North Wales entered a new chapter in its history last weekend.

Four members of the successful COBRA squad helped form the RGC women’s squad which prevailed 13-12 winners over the Scarlets at Colwyn Bay’s Zip World Stadium.

Outside centre Grace Hill was joined by inside centre Catrin Davies. scrum-half Ffion Williams and centre Libby Jones in the RGC squad which made history on Sunday.

Two tries from Caernarfon’s Nicky Crawford and a penalty from the boot of Abergele’s Elinor Isaac earned RGC a slender victory.

The result represented another major step forward in the evolution of the women’s game in the region with the sport one of the fastest growing over the past few years.

This season the Game On North Wales Women’s League was launched with clubs from COBRA and Welshpool both embracing the new rugby league.

The future also looks bright for women’s rugby in the region with Welshpool teenagers Elis Tudor and Sophie Licence-Law both representing the RGC under 18s squad in a 53-0 defeat to the Llanelli club.

RGC Women’s Rugby lead Dai Roberts heaped praise on the squad on a memorable day for North Wales women’s rugby.

“It was an incredible occasion,” said Roberts. “A fantastic crowd and great to start our campaign with a win on this historic day.

“We have some areas to improve on performance wise but we have squad full of people who will work hard to ensure we reach our performance goals.”

RGC return to action in the new year with a trip to Newport to take on the Gwent Dragons on Sunday, January 14 before returning to Colwyn Bay to take on Cardiff Blues on Sunday, February 18.