Double for Draper as Saints triumph

GREG Draper struck twice as TNS hit back to overcome Cefn Druids at the Rock on Tuesday night.

A tight first-half remained goalless until a frantic spell just before the break as the hosts took a surprise 39th minute lead with Arek Piskorski following up after James Davies was denied by Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

The Saints were back on terms just three minutes later with Draper firing home Chris Marriott’s left wing cross.

The Oswestry side led for the first time shortly after the break with Wes Fletcher and Ryan Brobbel linking to set up a lurking Jamie Mullan to steer past home goalkeeper Mike Jones.

TNS settled the outcome on the hour with Marriott’s corner sent back into the area by Fletcher where Draper was on hand on guide home and extend the Saints lead at the top of the table to five points.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Routledge, Brobbel, Draper, Fletcher (Darlington), Hudson, Mullan, Leak, Holland. Subs: Parry, Jones, Roberts, Clark, Edwards, Pryce

Att – 354