Guils grind out a win over Queens

GUILSFIELD made heavy weather of struggling FC Queens Park before celebrating a hard fought victory at Clos Mytton.

The Wrexham side weathered the early storm as Guilsfield dominated possession but the home side were left far from happy with playmaker Jake Cook targeted throughout.

The villagers led on 28 minutes with Louis Irvine’s low cross steered into his own net by Matty Williams to finally break the Wrexham side’s defiance.

Guilsfield came close to doubling their advantage soon after with teenager Curtis Weetman rattling the woodwork on the stroke of half-time.

Cook was taken out of the game at the interval with the home bench keen to spare the playmaker injury ahead of this weekend’s Welsh Cup clash at Newtown.

Guilsfield doubled their lead on the hour with their pressure culminating in Chris Cathrall rifling the villagers into a two goal lead.

Guilsfield continued to dominate the match with the newlook visitors soaking up the pressure until they were given a surprise route back into the game with five minutes remaining.

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley had enjoyed a quiet game but was guilty of clattering into Shaun Cartwright who slotted home the resulting penalty.

Park laid siege to the home goal in the final minutes in a desperate search for an equaliser but the Guils held firm to claim victory and climb to joint fourth in the table.

Manager Nathan Leonard said: “We weren’t at our best and never really got going but fortunately we got the three points which is all that matters and keeps our good run going.

“Maybe last season this would have been a game we would have got a point so we’ll take it as a positive and move on.”

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Weetman, Cathrall, Ford, Litchfield, James, Cook (Richards), Jones (Rogers), Hamilton, Jenkins (Bromley), Irvine. Subs: Leonard, Andrew.