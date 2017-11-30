Jones is a true gem for Llanfair in Prestatyn rout

GEMMA Jones once again starred for Llanfair United in a 7-1 thrashing of Prestatyn in the North Wales Women’s League.

Jones latched onto Mary Griffiths' throughball to open the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes and a quickfire double 15 minutes later completed the striker’s hat-trick.

Griffiths raced onto a Sarah Ellis throughball to net the hosts fourth before Ellis completed the first-half scoring with a low drive,

Jones was denied by the woodwork as United opened the second-half on top before substitute Nia Ellis struck twice to complete a resounding victory.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town paid the price for a poor start in a 4-2 defeat at home to Pwllheli.

Lowri Hughes netted twice inside the opening 15 minutes before the Daffodils replied with Annalee Hudson releasing Lowri Savage to reduce the arrears.

Louise Thomas restored Pwllheli’s advantage before Niamh Pugh raced onto Carla Jones’ throughball to net but Pwllheli sealed the points with Hughes completing her hat-trick.