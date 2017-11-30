Loxam double fires Newtown to derby win

JACQUI Loxam starred with a brace as Newtown celebrated a 2-0 derby victory over Welshpool in the North Wales Women’s League.

The match was switched to Maldwyn Leisure Centre in Newtown with Welshpool’s all weather surface at the Flash Leisure Centre frozen and unfit for play.

A scrappy derby yielded few chances with Town edging ahead when ex-Pool star Loxam returned to haunt her former club by steering home a shot from Clare Bonsall.

The match remained in the balance until the final few minutes when Loxam completed her double to ensure Town climbed to third in the table ahead of the festive break.

Meanwhile Llanfair Caereinion returned from Pwllheli triumphant after goals from Louise Wilde and Mary Griffiths cancelled a reply from Elin Williams in a 2-1 victory.

Montgomery were left kicking their heels with their match against Bridgnorth postponed due to the frozen all weather surface at Welshpool.

Llandrindod Wells Leisure Centre’s all weather pitch was also frozen with Presteigne and Radnor both seeing their games in the South Wales Women’s League cancelled.

However Newtown celebrated their first away win in 18 months in the Midland Men’s League with two goals from Richard Jones inspiring a 3-2 victory at Kings Heath Pickwick.

Jones’ brace was cancelled out by replies from Luke Walker and James Woolstenhulme before Town snatched a late winner through Andy Denham.