Newtown battle to win at Llanfair to progress

NEWTOWN overcame Llanfair Caereinion to be crowned Powys under 15s girls schools champions.

A 2-1 victory ensured Newtown a place in the national round in the New Year with Ella Williams and Faye Marshall on target.

Newtown coach Jonny Roberts said: “The match was a really good advert for girls schools football between two good evenly matched teams who played really well.

“I’m really proud of the Newtown girls for holding out for the win in the end, they put in a great performance.”

Llanfair coach Rhys Stepehens added: “Both sides played really well. Newtown were excellent and deserved their victory and we wish them all the best in the next round.”