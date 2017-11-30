Roosters held to draw by battling basement side

PENRHYNCOCH were frustrated at the Arriva Stadium as bottom of the table Llandudno Junction hit back to claim a point.

The North Wales club have endured a testing start to life in the second tier and went into the weekend with just a point and adrift at the foot of the table.

The Roosters led on 20 minutes with Owain James glancing a header from Antonio Corbisiero's free-kick beyond goalkeeper Keighan Jones and into the net.

Penrhyncoch dominated the game with Sion James, Jon Foligno and Nashawn Blake going close but a dogged home defence ensured the Mid Wales side restricted to a slender interval advantage.

It was the same story after the break with Nathan Warren and Liam Lewis testing Jones before the home side hit back to level on the hour with Dean Seagar pouncing to net after goalkeeper Lee Jenkins could only parry his initial shot.

Both sides had chances to win the game during the final 20 minutes but with defences on top the points were shared as Penrhyncoch made the return journey to Mid Wales ruing their wasteful finishing.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans (Mousley), S James, Foligno, C Davies, Lewis, Murfet, Corbisiero, O James, Blake (Meredith), S Davies (Warren)