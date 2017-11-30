Stags and Street progress in Emrys Morgan Cup ties

BRECON Northcote Reserves battled to a 2-1 win at home to Llanfechain to progress to the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup.

Liam McNally and Lee Brooks goals cancelled a reply from Llanfechain player-manager Rob Edwards as the Stags sealed their place in the next round.

Meanwhile Ollie Evans won the day as Cilgerran Rovers overcame Bow Street Reserves with a 1-0 victory at Aberystwyth Town’s Park Avenue to progress.

Revised third round draw: Llandysul v Forden United; Newtown Wanderers v Llanidloes Town Reserves; Waterloo Rovers v Four Crosses; Llanrhaeadr Reserves v Brecon Northcote Reserves; Penrhyncoch Reserves or Knighton Town Reserves v Newcastle Emlyn; Ffostrasol Wanderers v Presteigne; Caersws Reserves or Newcastle v Bont; Lampeter Town v Meifod; Cilgerran Rovers v Penparcau; Crannog v Padarn United; Dewi Stars v Bargod Rangers; St Dogmaels v Tregaron Turfs; Builth Wells v Llanfair United Reserves or Abermule Reserves; Aberdyfi v Felinfach; Bishops Castle Town v Llangedwyn