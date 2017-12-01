Firm gives its backing to the on-the-up Blues

A LEADING North Wales rugby club is cutting a dash on the field thanks to sponsorship from a top local company.

Flood prevention and water management experts Waterco have put their shirts on Ruthin, the only one of the original members of the old North Wales League never to have been relegated, and they are also kitting out the 2nd XV.

And Waterco’s faith and shirt sponsorship is being repaid as the club, which narrowly survived the drop on the final day of last season, are up to fifth in Division One (North) of the Welsh National League and have already claimed the scalp this season of leaders Nant Conwy.

Their young side, coached by former Wales and Sale prop Eifion Roberts and Andy Williams, has also been boosted by the return of free-scoring winger Josh Wilson, from Llangollen, who has already chalked up nine tries in eight league games.

He ran in two in the 33-22 bonus point home win over Bethesda, with Ruthin following that up with a 31-0 thumping of visitors Caernarfon in their next home game without their most potent attacking threat, but Wilson is likely to be back for the trip to Croesyceiliog this Saturday in the WRU Plate.

The winger, who rejoined the Cae Ddol club this season after two years away at Chester, is also past the 50-try mark for the blue and whites and closing fast in the club record of 81 held by team-mate Gethin Hughes.

The 25-year-old, who lives in Cefn Mawr, said: “It’s great to be back at Ruthin.

“I had a successful time here before when we won the North Wales Cup and that season I had 26 tries in 23 games.

“This season has started well too, so I hope to score a few more tries.

“It would be brilliant to get Gethin’s record, but I just love playing for Ruthin.

“They’ve done a lot for me and the expansive way they like to play means I’m going to get plenty of ball.

“I know they struggled last season and I hated to see that because they’re a top-five club and a great club to play for, but we’ve got a good young side and a good squad and we’re headed in the right direction.”

Pedr Jones, director of Waterco - whose clients include major construction and civil engineering companies across the UK as well as local authorities and utilities businesses - used to wear the blue and white hoops of Ruthin himself.

The prop played alongside Eifion Roberts in a very successful Ruthin Youth side, which also included Bristol and Scarlets centre Rob Higgitt, the last man to score a try at the historic Stradey Park.

He said: “Ruthin has always been a fantastic club with flourishing mini, junior and youth sections and almost all their first team began as little kids playing mini rugby on Sunday mornings.

“Their roots are in the local community and so are our own and we’re delighted to be involved with Ruthin Rugby Club for the sixth season.

“It’s great to see them on their way back again and the current side is young enough and good enough to make a big impression on North Wales rugby in the coming years.”

To keep up with Ruthin Rugby Club, go to www.rygbirhuthun.com and to see what Waterco are doing go to www.waterco.co.uk