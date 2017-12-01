Gierke-inspired villagers are back into top spot

LLANSANNAN 3, LLANFAIRFECHAN TOWN 0

WHAT a way to make a return to winning ways.

Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League title challengers Llansannan recovered from their defeat at Y Glannau by comfortably dispatching fellow Premier Division high-flyers Llanfairfechan.

The 3-0 victory maintains Llansannan’s 100 per cent winning home record this season.

Both sides struggled to keep possession during the opening exchanges.

Conditions were difficult and the pitch was soft, having been battered by a snow storm just prior to kick-off.

However, Llan soon got into their stride and Geraint Jones had a half-chance, but his effort was blocked by a visiting defender.

The home side were claiming handball, but the referee was having none of it.

Llan managed to get their noses in front after half-an-hour.

That man Geraint Jones was released by a superb Leon Gierke through pass and he placed the ball into the bottom corner under pressure from a visiting defender.

There were a couple of half-chances at either end before the half time whistle, but it was Gari Evans’ side who went in at the break with their noses in front.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Llanfairfechan trying to find a way back into the game.

As the pitch deteriorated, both sides were struggling to execute their preferred passing game and the match became more of a battle for midfield supremacy.

As the contest wore on, the Llansannan midfield trio of Robin Jones, Rhys Hughes and Gwion Evans were becoming more and more dominant and they were pressing the visitors high up the pitch.

This pressure bore fruit when the hosts doubled their lead after 63 minutes.

The impressive Leon Gierke found the net for his eighth goal of the season to give Llan some breathing space.

It was game over when Gierke bagged his second goal of the afternoon with a dozen minutes left to play.

After cutting inside the full back, man of the match Gierke drilled the ball low into the bottom left corner of the net to hand Llansannan a morale-boosting victory over their fellow title challengers and keeps the Llan Siro men just a point behind leaders Kinmel Bay.

It’s certainly building up to be an exciting race for the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League Premier Division title.

Kinmel Bay left it late to keep hold of top spot and they required a last minute penalty from Dave Collins to defeat Machno United 2-1.

Match Sponsor: Siop y Llan, Llansannan.

Visitors lose out

THERE was to be no weekend win for Ruthin Town Development to celebrate.

The Memorial Park Fields side travelled to Cefn Albion Reserves for their latest Wrexham Area League Reserves / Colts Division encounter.

In the end, it was the hosts who were celebrating a 3-1 success.