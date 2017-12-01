Major award for club stalwart

A MAJOR award has gone to a late Vale of Clwyd stalwart.

Denbigh Tennis Club’s Alastair McNab was recently awarded the D P Thomas memorial award at North Wales Tennis’ 2017 AGM.

The meeting was held at Wrexham Tennis Centre and the award was given in recognition of Alastair’s “outstanding contributions to tennis in North Wales.”

McNab, who passed away suddenly on September 19, first played in North Wales at Denbigh Tennis Club in 1986, following his move to Denbigh with his wife Gail. Alastair went on to play for the club for many years, before returning to the game following a break in 2010 as treasurer of the club.

He led Denbigh’s application towards resurfacing the courts, successfully obtaining sufficient funding for the work to be completed by 2012.

Alastair had also applied for floodlights earlier in 2017 for Denbigh Tennis Club and, with the situation ongoing, the club’s committee hope to successfully carry out the remainder of the application. He was also a member of the North Wales Tennis committee, becoming chairman and a Tennis Wales committee member from 2014 - a role that he very much enjoyed.

Alastair enjoyed many great memories on court since growing up with the game at his native Ayr, Scotland, most recently winning Denbigh Tennis Club’s men’s singles tournament in September.

In a memorable final, he came back from 5-3 down to win the tournament 7-5 in the final set.

Gail, Alastair’s wife, hopes that the £40 prize is donated to St Kentigern and Stroke UK and she said: “Alastair would have been so chuffed to be given this award - I’m so proud of all his achievements.”

A friendly tournament will be held at Denbigh Tennis Club in Alastair’s memory in early April.

It will aim to raise money for St Kentigern Hospice and Stroke UK by bringing North Wales tennis clubs together for a social friendly.