Morris seals a point for the 10-man hosts

THERE’S just no stopping Llyr Morris this season.

The talented Ruthin Town frontman bagged his 16th and 17th goals of the campaign to ensure his side claimed a share of the spoils from their home Huws Gray Alliance clash with Porthmadog.

His second goal came in the very last minute and it gave Chris Williams’ side a deserved share of the points from an incident filled encounter.

Ruthin had to do things the hard way with a fighting second half performance after they were reduced to 10 men.

Goalkeeper Ryan Goldston was shown a red card when he brought down Joe Chaplin with the striker bursting through on goal.

Porthmadog failed to turn this dismissal to their own advantage and Ruthin bossed the last half-an-hour, before eventually gaining their reward.

Ruthin started the game well and Llyr Morris posed an early threat when he raced on to a through ball, but his shot from the edge of the box was well saved by Richard Harvey.

After 10 minutes, Porthmadog responded and a Ceri James lob into the box was headed narrowly wide by Julian Williams.

Williams again threatened the home goal when he glanced a well-placed Sion Bradley free kick inches wide of the target.

Bradley was proving to be Port’s main threat with some good breaks down the left and he put in a number of dangerous deliveries.

Ruthin themselves had a period of pressure midway through the half, which had the Port defence at full stretch and Josh Banks headed off the line to deny Morris a goal.

Soon after, Richard Harvey was again in action to save well from Gwion Owen.

Following this period of chances and near misses, there were three goals in as many minutes.

On 33 minutes, Porthmadog went ahead and it was no surprise that Sion Bradley had a hand in it.

His well-placed free kick into the box was converted by Julian Williams from close range.

This lead was destined to last for just a minute, though, and from the restart Llyr Morris burst into the box on the left, only to be brought down by Port skipper Rob Evans.

Referee Dafydd Rhys Owen pointed to the spot and Morris picked himself up to drill a low shot wide of Richard Harvey’s left hand and into the net.

It was all-square again... but not for long!

Porthmadog won a corner on the left and Joe Chaplin met another excellent Sion Bradley set piece, only to see his header rattle the crossbar.

The ball was cleared, but only as far as Ceri James, and from 25 yards out he looked up and struck a beauty into the top corner of the net.

Then came what looked like a decisive moment in the game.

Joe Chaplin raced behind the home defence and tapped the ball past keeper Ryan Goldston, who had advanced 25 yards out of his goal.

As Chaplin raced on, he was brought down by the keeper.

The referee had no hesitation in dismissing Goldston, who was then replaced by sub keeper Dylan Jones with Garmon Hafal also leaving to allow this switch to take place.

The new keeper was immediately in the thick of the action by brilliantly saving Julian Williams’ free kick at full stretch.

After all of this drama, Porthmadog went into the break holding a 2-1 lead.

The drama continued in the second half and Jordan MacCarter went close for Ruthin straight after the restart, but he was denied when he met a corner at the near post.

With a man advantage, Porthmadog had plenty of early second half opportunities to make the game safe.

Substitute keeper Dylan Jones pulled off a super save to turn Julian Williams’ free kick on to the bar.

The same player was in the action yet again to meet Sion Bradley’s corner, but on this occasion it was the crossbar that came to Ruthin’s rescue.

A better opportunity went the way of the visiting side when Matthew Williams brought down Sion Bradley in the box.

Bradley took the penalty himself and keeper Dylan Jones was in the action yet again to dive low to his right to pull off a vital save. Porthmadog continued to press and Cai Jones raced 30 yards on the counter attack before pulling his shot wide of the far post.

Another break by Jones saw him find Joe Chaplin with a good cross, but he was denied by another good save from Dylan Jones.

Ruthin responded to this pressure and they turned things around to dominate the closing half-an-hour.

The Porthmadog goal had a charmed life as Llyr Morris, Gwion Owen and Jordan MacCarter put in strong runs and shots, which went close or forced Richard Harvey into good saves.

A cross-field pass found Matthew Williams in plenty of space on the left and when he cut inside, it needed a good save from Harvey at his near post.

Just when it looked likely like Port had done enough to claim the three points, Ruthin won a free kick close to the byline on the right.

Captain Ilan Hughes struck the set piece across the face of the goal and that man Llyr Morris popped up at the back post for a dramatic added time equaliser.