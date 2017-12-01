Walton completes a double with British 125cc crown

ALEX Walton has been crowned ACU British 125 expert enduro champion.

The 18 year from Rhayader was crowned after a confident ride at the Muntjac Enduri in East Anglia earlier this month with a fourth place finish enough to take the title.

The championship crowned a memorable season for the teenager having also took the ACU British Expert Sprint title earlier in the season.

Walton, son of Christian and Hayley Walton, is a member of the Rhayader Motocross Club and has been on the saddle since he was six years old, first in motocross and currently enduro.

Walton has competed for Britain in the European Enduro Championship while continuing to taste success both domestically and nationally.

Walton rode his 125 Steve Plain Beta in the Hafren British Enduro Round at Llanidloes , finishing Best Expert on day one before ending second against the elite riders of Britain on day two.

Walton made the long trip to Burg in Germany with his father Christian for the third round of the European Enduro Championships and enjoyed his best result to date against the best in Europe, finishing on the podium in a hard fought third place.

The young rider returned to British soil to compete in the final round of the ACU British Sprint Championships where he won both days to be crowned crowned 2017 British Expert Sprint champion.

Walton thanked the ACU, his sponsors, family and friends for all their support this season.