Evans commits to M-Sport for 2018 rally campaign

ELFYN Evans has committed to M-Sport for the 2018 FIA World Rally Championshup (WRC) season.

The Dolgellau ace ended the campaign in fifth spot having made history as the first Welsh winner of the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB last month and first ever Welshman to win a WRC round.

Evans and co-driver Dan Barritt will become M-Sport’s main attack alongside WRC champion Sebastien Ogier following Ott Tanak’s switch to championship rivals Toyota.

The 28 year old from Dolgellau said: “After a fantastic season for the whole team, it’s great that we’ll be a part of it again next year. After getting that first victory under our belts, we’re ready to take the next step and I think we all have another exciting season ahead of us.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and Rallye Monte Carlo can’t come soon enough. We’ll be working hard over the Christmas break to ensure we’re fully prepared, and the goal will be to build on the success of this year.”

Meanwhile Frenchman Ogier dismissed speculation of his imminent retirement.

“This season has been very exciting with some of the closest fought competition for years. As a driver, I definitely want to be a part of that,” said Ogier.

"I still get a lot of emotion from this sport, and this team has so much passion. What we have achieved together has been truly amazing, and we want to continue this fantastic journey.”

The news was hailed by Dayinsure Wales Rally GB managing director, Ben Taylor with both drivers popular among rally fans who make the annual pilgrimage to the Mid Wales forests.

“We are still buzzing after what Elfyn and the team achieved just a few weeks ago in Wales, but this is more fantastic news for all involved in the sport in this country,” said Taylor.

“Elfyn thoroughly deserves his promotion to the M-Sport’s main line-up and to have him and Sebastien on the entry list for next year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is what we all wanted to see.”