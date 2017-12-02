Wrexham AFC 2 Maidenhead United 0

Wrexham remain joint top of the National League after beating 10-man Maidenhead United 2-0 at The Racecourse.

Goals in each half from Chri Holroyd and James Jennings keeps second placed Wrexham on the same number of points as leaders Sutton United.

Maidenhead made a bright start but Wrexham took the lead after 18 minutes.

Sam Wedgbury won possession and Jack Mackreth played in Holroyd who beat the offside trap and fired past goalkeeper Carl Pentney.

The visitors should have equalised when Jake Hyde latched onto Jennings’ underhit backpass but he shot wide with only Chris Dunn to beat.

Holroyd came close to a second goal but he was denied by Pentney after good work by Paul Rutherford and it remained 1-0 at the break.

Scott Boden went close for Wrexham at the start of the second half but Maidenhead were left with 10 men in the 61st minute when Ryan Upward was shown a straight red card following an off the ball incident which left Wedgbury grounded.

Wrexham needed a second goal to make the game safe and it came in the 75th minute.

Kevin Roberts’ free-kick was flicked on by Shaun Pearson for Jennings who had run into the area and he fired past Pentney.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Mackreth (Hurst 83), Wedgbury (Carrington 78), Kelly, Rutherford; Holroyd (Massanka 85), Boden. Subs not used: Dibble, Wright.