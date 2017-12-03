Clwyd League: Llansannan suffer dent to title hopes with Machno United loss

KINMEL Bay advanced to the Progress School of Motoring Presidents Cup second round with a comfortable 5-0 victory at St Asaph City Reserves.

Ben Cawley was the star of the show for the Premier Division title challengers, with Bay [player netting no fewer than four goals in the rout.

The visitors also saw Liam Rowland-Jones find the target on 65 minutes, and they will take on Y Glannu in the next round after a hat-trick from Shane Williams was the catalyst behind their 6-2 win at Henllan.

A Matty Rees treble was enough to give Rhyl Rovers a 5-4 cup triumph over Llysfaen, while Jamie Haggas stuck twice for Llanfairfechan Town in their 2-0 success over Llandyrnog United Reserves.

Harry Thomas and Dominic Holland both hit four goals apiece for Abergele as they secured a 14-0 win over Hope Wanderers, and Rhyl Youth will no take on Bro Cernyw in the second stage of the competition after a Josh Brown brace led them to a 6-3 victory over Rhuddlan Town.

Goals from Cieran Jones and Tomos Jones guided Cerrigydrudion to a 2-0 Normac Precision Engineers Premier Cup first round triumph at Bro Cernyw.

Llansannan suffered a blow to their Premier Division title hopes as they fell to a 3-2 reverse at Machno United, with Rob Lloyd, Rhydian Williams and Damien Eyre on target for the hosts, but there was better fortune for promotion chasing Llandudno Amateurs, who moved back to the Division One summit after efforts from Karl Richardson (2), Joe Jones, Aaron Rogers and Ryan Thomas gave them a 5-1 home rout over Llanrwst United Reserves.