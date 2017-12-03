Prestatyn Town team up with club sponsor for festive Food Drive

PRESTATYN Town have teamed up with a club sponsor to aid the community over the festive period.

The Seasiders, together with help from the Disability Resource Centre, are now collecting non-perishable food items for the Hope Restored food bank.

Hope Restored is a charity based just along the coast in Llandudno, which provides support to homeless people within the local area. Items donated by supporters will go to help the local homeless community, ensuring they have a meal this Christmas.

The collection started last weekend when Llandudno were the visitors to the Motion Finance Stadium. Five carrier bags worth of food were collected on the night, and the club ran another collection during their JD Welsh Cup defeat to Ruthin Town.

Tony O’Reilly, media officer at Prestatyn Town, said: “We were talking to Disability Resource Centre on how we could work together, and they happened to mention that they collect food for Hope Restored.

“Homeless charities are something that are close to my heart, and so we agreed to run a collection point at the game. It’s important to us as a community club that we give back to the local community, and initiatives such as this are one of the ways we can do that.”