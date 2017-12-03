Sporting students inspired by annual county conference

THE annual Sport Powys Young Ambassadors event was held at Builth Wells’ Wyeside Centre last week.

The day provides young leaders from across Powys access to skills and knowledge on how to get their schools and communities more active.

The Sport Powys ambassadors scheme sees schools and colleges from across Powys select two new silver ambassadors every year to fly the flag for physical activity awareness in their communities.

Organiser Elin Wozencraft said: “It was a great event and fantastic to bring the region’s young sports ambassadors together.”