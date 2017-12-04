Llandudno handed Ruthin Town clash in JD Welsh Cup fourth round

LLANDUDNO have been handed a home draw in the JD Welsh Cup fourth round against giant-killers Ruthin Town.

The Huws Gray Alliance side will be looking to cause another huge upset after trouncing Prestatyn Town 3-0 to book their place in the hat.

The tie of the round sees second tier leaders Caernarfon Town welcome all-conquering JD Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints of Oswestry Town in what promises to draw another large crows to The Oval, while Bangor City face a tricky trip to Llanrhaeadr YM who shocked Cefn Druids in the third round.

Porthmadog make the trip to Connah’s Quay in another eye-catching tie, with promotion chasing Airbus Broughton aiming to make a statement when they welcome WPL basement dwellers Carmarthen Town.

JD Welsh Cup fourth round draw: Flint Town United v Newtown, Llanrhaeadr YM v Bangor City, Caernarfon Town v The New Saints of Oswestry Town, Connah’s Quay v Porthmadog, Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town, Pontypridd v Penydarren, Llandudno v Ruthin Town, Airbus Broughton v Carmarthen Town.