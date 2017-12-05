Cup shock further proof of great work being done by Chris Williams at Ruthin Town

IT was one of the standout results of the JD Welsh Cup third round, and yet more proof of the great work being done at Ruthin Town by manager Chris Williams.

The young boss can now be regarded as one of the best young managers anywhere in the country, and he has built a togetherness and belief within his squad that is going to stand them in good stead for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Keeping them in the Huws Gray Alliance last term was a remarkable achievement given the resources at his disposal, and despite the introduction of big names with high wage bills such as Airbus Broughton and Rhyl it has not stopped Town from progressing even further this time around.

Their superb performance against Prestatyn Town was filled with the discipline and work rate that Williams demands of his players, and he has the right mix of youth and experience within the squad to ensure their goals continue to be met on the pitch.

In the likes of Kevin Evans and Craig Wilkinson they have a pair that have seen it all in the game, and they can lend their support to younger members of the squad during difficult times of the season which the majority of clubs have to go through at some stage.

The signing of Mike Sharples from Rhyl has proved to be a masterstroke from the boss, with the defender also fitting in with the club’s ethos of not only signing players from the local area, but also giving them a platform to showcase their talents while others look further afield in their pursuit of talent.

Another example of this is goalkeeper Ryan Goldston, who is quickly emerged as one of the premiere shot stoppers plying their trade outside of the JD Welsh Premier League and is an assured presence at the back that has been a huge contributing factor in their success.

However, it is the potential and gifts of striker Llyr Morris that may have caught the eye the most so far, and the livewire was at the heart of everything good once again in their memorable upset which has sealed a plumb tie at Iwan Williams’ Llandudno.

His 17 league goals in 14 starts is just a small element of what he brings to the team, and it will be interesting to see if Williams can hold on to the forward if he continues to keep up his stunning goalscoring record for the entirety of the campaign.

Getting the most out of what is given to you and improving on that is the hallmark of a good coach, and Williams has excelled at this since taking over the reins as he has firmly established them as a second tier force.

It would not surprise me in the slightest to see him take over from Colin Caton once his time at Bala Town comes to an end, but that will not be for some time and it is up to Williams to ensure that he continues to develop and learn on the job and continue to keep the club progressing in the right direction.

On the evidence of Saturday, the future is looking very bright for both the manager and the club and that is something he deserves an endless amount of credit for.