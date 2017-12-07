Davies delight for rampant Lilywhites

ADAM Davies completed a hat-trick as Welshpool Town opened an eight point lead at the top of Spar Mid Wales League One with a 5-0 drubbing of Llandrindod Wells.

Will Thomas also maintained his fine record for the season with a goal with the Lilywhites tally completed with a penalty from Ian Probert after Neil Pryce was fouled.

Carno climbed into the top with a 6-1 win at Machynlleth with doubles from Scott Williams and Peter Rees laying the foundations for the Greens.

Further strikes from Andy Evans and Jac Petrie gave manager Chris Davies the perfect birthday while the hosts mustered a consolation through Callum Page.

Radnor Valley were also among the goals in a 5-0 victory over Borth United at School Lane.

Steve Morgan led the Goats to a comfortable victory with a hat-trick while Joey Price and Elliot Morris goals ensured glory.

Bow Street avenged their defeat at Mount Field the previous week with a 2-1 victory at home to Llanfair United in the reverse fixture at Cae Piod.

Goals from Rhun Garner and Steff Richards completed the Magpies hard-fought victory to cancel a reply from Paul Griffiths.

Honours ended even at Cae Camlad with Andrew Green coming off the bench to save Churchstoke a point in a 2-2 draw with a visiting Aberaeron.

Chris Wilkins and Elwyn Edwards strikes gave the Seasiders the edge with Tony Meredith keeping the host in contention before Green saved the day at the last.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town spurned a chance to close the gap on the leading pack with a 1-1 draw at Berriew on Friday night.

Ex-Caersws striker Josh Hartrick opened his account for his new club to give the Daffodils the lead only for Matt Mumford to save a point for the battling Rhiewsiders with a late equaliser,