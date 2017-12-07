Evans nets twice as Montgomery stun Builth in cup

MONTGOMERY Town pulled off the shock of the quarter finals with a Tom Evans double firing the Canaries to a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Builth Wells.
Evans was joined on the scoresheet by Robbie Hartshorn and Jack Williams to cancel a Jamie McIlroy strike as Monty claimed a place in the semi-finals.
Llansantffraid Village also progressed with goals from Wayne Austin and Matt Davies earning Ray Jones’ side a 2-0 victory at home to Newbridge.
Hay St Marys received a walk over after scheduled visitors Dolgellau Athletic failed to raise a side for the trip.
Meanwhile Abermule’s clash with Aberystwyth University was also postponed with the village club forced to cancel the tie due to problems with their changing rooms.
