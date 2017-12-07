JD Welsh Cup fourth round draw

THE draw for the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup was made on S4C on Monday when Llanrhaeadr were paired with Welsh Premier giants Bangor City.

Elsewhere TNS travel to Huws Gray Alliance leaders Caernarfon Town while Newtown travel to Flint Town United with Aberystwyth Town make the trip to Cardiff Metropolitan.

Full draw: Flint Town United v Newtown; Llanrhaeadr v Bangor City; Caernarfon Town v TNS; Connahs Quay Nomads v Porthmadog; Cardiff Metropolitan v Aberystwyth Town; Pontypridd Town v Penydarren BGC; Llandudno v Ruthin Town; Airbus UK Broughton v Carmarthen Town