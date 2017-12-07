Ten man Roosters crash to heavy defeat at TNS

It was six of the best for TNS on Friday night as Scott Ruscoe’s men eased into the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup.

Ruscoe made six changes to the side that beat Cefn Druids the previous Tuesday but the Saints still proved to be too strong for the struggling Huws Gray Alliance side.

Wes Fletcher and Ryan Leak had both gone close before TNS took the lead on 16 minutes when Blaine Hudson rifled into the roof of the net from seven yards.

Fletcher spurnbed a hatful of chances before the pressure told as TNS finally doubled their lead.

The Oswestrians had to wait a further 20 minutes before doubling their tally with Alex Darlington following up after Roosters goalkeeper Lee Jenkins could only parry Ben Clark’s effort.

It was all over on the stroke of half time with Aeron Edwards racing onto Clark's pass to fire beyond Jenkins.

Penrhyn's evening went from bad to worse moments later with Rob Murfet seeing red for foul and abusive language as referee David Morgan brought the half to a halt.

Ten minutes after the break, Saints made it four as Darlington grabbed his second of the game when he converted Ryan Brobbel’s pull back from 12 yards.

Jenkins produced a stunning save to push away a Robbie Parry strike before TNS added to their tally with the on-song Darlington chipping a cross into the box for Fletcher to fire home from six yards out with 15 minutes remaining.

Callum Roberts was denied by Jenkins before Parry curled wide as TNS looked to end the game strongly.

The visitors had a shout for a penaltyon 82 minutes when Jon Foligno’s long ball found Nashwan Blake who appeared to be bundled over by Hudson but referee Morgan ignored strong appeals.

To add salt to the Roosters wounds the hosts were awarded a spot kick of their own soon after only for Darlington’s cheeky lob from the spot to be saved by Jenkins.

Darlington atoned by completing his hat-trick with a close range header in injury-time as the Saints celebrated a comfortable victory and place in the last 16.

TNS: Harrison (Jones 55), Brobbel, Fletcher, Parry, Hudson, Roberts, Leak, Clark, Darlington, Edwards (Routledge 46), Pryce. Subs: Marriott, Draper, Mullan

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, S James, Foligno, Mousley, Lewis, Murfet, O James, Corbisiero (E Evans 70), C Jones, Davies (Evans 55), Blake (Meredith 82).