Jones and Wilson hear nation's call for Gold Coast

THE region will be represented in next year’s Commonwealth Games after two athletes from the county heard their nation’s call this week.

100m sprinter Morgan Jones and bowler Pauline Wilson will both represent Wales in the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Jones of Newbridge will represent his country in the 100m T47 event while Builth Wells bowler Wilson will compete in the triples.

Next April's Games will see the largest para-sport programme in Commonwealth history, hosting up to 300 athletes across 38 medal events with the remainder of the Welsh squad to be confirmed next year.

Jones is a member of the successful Cardiff Metropolitan University athletics squad and coached by Welsh athletics legend Christian Malcolm.

Jones secured his place on the plane to Australia following a successful 2017 which included victory in the British Universities Championship in Sheffield and a bronze medal at the England Under 20s Championship in Bedford.

Wilson will team up with Raymond Lillycrop and Jonathan Hubbard in the open triples having also represented Wales in the British Isles Visually Impaired Championship in Scotland.

Wales Bowls spokesperson Hazel Wilson said: “I am delighted that Wales Para Bowls have been nominated to take part in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“It is a fantastic opportunity and I am sure the whole of Wales will be behind the team.

“We have a really strong squad and, based on their bronze medal success for both the visually impaired and para teams in a test event on the Commonwealth Games bowling greens earlier this year, Wales has a brilliant chance of medal success."

Councillor Rachel Powell, cabinet member on development sport added: “This is a great achievement and I would like to congratulate Morgan and Pauline.”